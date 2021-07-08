Mobile home community near Elko evacuated as crews respond to wildfire

A small mobile home community between Jaffray and Elko has been evacuated due to a wildfire burning alongside the railway Thursday afternoon.

A tactical evacuation of 46 homes in the Caithness Mobile Home Park has been carried out by emergency services personnel, as South Country Fire Services and BC Wildfire Services crews and resources respond to a nearby wildfire approximately 0.5 hectares in size.

The Regional District of East Kootenay has set up an ESS Reception Centre at the Elko Community Hall for displaced residents, and evacuees are encouraged to register, according to Loree Duczek, Information Officer for the RDEK.

The Caithness Mobile Home Park is located on Highway 3/93 northwest of Elko.

Smoke is highly visible from the highway corridor alongside the railway tracks, and motorists are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

“If you need to travel through this corridor, we ask that you keep moving to avoid traffic congestion and keep the area as clear as possible for the responders,” adds Duczek.

Emergency services, including 15 firefighters from the RDEK’s Elko and Jaffray Fire Departments are on scene, as well as eight pieces of apparatus. The BC Wildfire Service has deployed an initial attack crew, along with air assets including helicopter bucketing and airtanker retardant drops.

“We are grateful to the members of our South Country Fire Departments and the BC Wildfire Service crews, who’ve responded by ground and air today,” said Duczek.