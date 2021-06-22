Mobile COVID-19 immunizaiton clinic coming to Moyie area

Mobile clinic for anyone in the Moyie and Yahk area can get a vaccine on Sunday, June 27

A mobile immunization drop-in clinic for anyone who hasn’t had a COVID-19 shot is coming to the Moyie and Yahk area this weekend.

The clinic will be held at the Moyie Community Hall, 9322 Tavistock Street onSunday June 27 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who lives or works in the Moyie and Yahk area will be able to walk-up, register and receive an immunization.

Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinics are a partnership with the British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA), and are travelling through the Interior region, making stops in over 40 communities along the way.