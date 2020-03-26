MLAs, Interior Health to hold virtual town hall

MLAs Shypitka, Clovechok and others, along with IH reps, available to answer public questions

Two local provincial politicians will be holding an online town hall with representatives from the Interior Health Authority on Friday, March 27, at 7 p.m.

Tom Shypitka, MLA for Kootenay East, and Doug Clovechok, MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke, will be part of a panel discussion to be moderated by Norm Letnick, the BC Liberal opposition critic for health.

Additionally, Susan Brown, the President and CEO of Interior Health, and Dr. Sue Pollock, the Chief Medical Health Officer of Interior Health, will be in virtual attendance.

“All citizens are invited to join in, ask questions of our panelists, and get answers that we hope will help you and your families through these troubled times,” said Letnick, in a statement.

Anyone wishing to participate or digitally attend the town hall is encouraged to register online. Participants will be able to answer questions live during the town hall, or can submit them in advance through email.



