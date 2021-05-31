The flag at half mast at the Ktunaxa Nation Government Buildling in Cranbrook, Monday, May 31. Corey Bullock photo

MLA writes of “terrible and tragic discovery” at former residential school

Flags at half-mast after remains of 215 children discovered near Kamloops

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka says the recent discovery of a mass grave for at least 215 indigenous children at the Kamloops Residential school is a stark truth about Canada’s “dark history.”

Shypitka wrote on his MLA Facebook page that the findings confirmed “an unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented.”

“To me personally this is so sickening it is hard to post my thoughts in fear of understating one of the most gut wrenching events I have ever been made aware of,” Shypitka wrote.

The Ktuanxa Nation Building in Cranbrook, the City of Cranbrook, and the City of Fernie also lowered its flags to half mast in recognition of the tragic discovery.

Preliminary findings from a survey of the grounds at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops uncovered the remains of 215 children buried at the site, the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation said last Thursday.

The First Nation said the remains were confirmed near the city of Kamloops.

In a statement, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc said they hired a specialist in ground-penetrating radar to carry out the work, and that their language and culture department oversaw the project to ensure it was done in a culturally appropriate and respectful way. The release did not specify the company or individual involved, or how the work was completed.

“We all need to hear and learn the stories that come from the investigations that will follow in the coming days and months and truly add them to the collective of other truths we are all beginning to learn,” Shypitka said.

“I think of my constituents and friends in the Ktunaxa communities across Kootenay East and I give my heart-felt support in what is a terrible and tragic discovery.

“Let us all pray for these 215 beautiful souls.”

Previous story
B.C.’s minimum wage to increase to $15.20 on June 1, highest of any province

Just Posted

The flag at half mast at the Ktunaxa Nation Government Buildling in Cranbrook, Monday, May 31. Corey Bullock photo
MLA writes of “terrible and tragic discovery” at former residential school

Flags at half-mast after remains of 215 children discovered near Kamloops

The Kamloops Indian Residential School, circa 1930. COURTESY ARCHIVES DESCHÂTELETS-NDC, RICHELIEU
Woensdregt: On a dark piece of our history

215 children in an unmarked and forgotten mass grave

Coming soon to Cranbrook Arts’ 1401 location: the Clay Time Pottery Studio. The brand new studio will be available via membership for experienced potters, and will have a variety of classes and workshops for beginners. (Cranbrook Arts file)
Cranbrook Arts heads into summer

What’s happening this month at the Cranbrook and District Arts Council

Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo /Matt Slocum)
60 new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health

There are 507 active cases in the region currently

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
MLA Shypitka welcomes provincial restart plan

The provincial restart plan lifting pandemic related restrictions through a gradual four-step… Continue reading

Idlewild Evenings
Idlewild Evenings: Two Canada Goose families meet at day’s end

Tow Canada Goose families meet up at day’s end at Idlewild Park… Continue reading

A sign is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Petition calls for day of mourning for children found buried at former B.C. residential school

The remains of 215 Indigenous children were found on the grounds of the former school

(Stock photo)
B.C.’s minimum wage to increase to $15.20 on June 1, highest of any province

Only the territory of Nunavut will have a higher minimum wage

Two vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine sit on a table at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Halifax on May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada to receive 2.9M vaccine doses this week as Pfizer-BioNTech increase deliveries

Firms expected to deliver about 400,000 more doses a week than what was typical last month

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. teacher says students could be triggered by residential school discovery

Support needed as sadness in younger generations turning to anger, says youth mentor

Students need to be aware of summer employment scams. (File photo)
Summer job time in B.C. cause for wariness, Better Business Bureau says

Consumer watchdog encourages job applicants to do their homework on potential employers

A man works on his laptop outside in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Survey show only 20 per cent of workers want to return to office full-time post-COVID

Almost 60 per cent of those surveyed said they would prefer to return to the office part-time or occasionally

Abdallah Alhamadni poses for a photograph at his home in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Alhamadni has a wife and two children in Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Parents calling on Canada to evacuate children stuck in the Gaza Strip

A ceasefire ended the 11-day war that left hundreds of people dead and deteriorated Gaza’s infrastructure

FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children was confirmed by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

Most Read