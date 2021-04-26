Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)

MLA Shypitka reacts to provinical budget

Kootenay East MLA notes lack of attention to mining and natural resource sector

The provincial budget tabled by the B.C. NDP last week falls short of promising a way out of pandemic-related spending, according to Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka.

Reacting to the provincial budget from Finance Minister Selena Robinson, the Kootenay-based MLA added that plan lacks sufficient weight on the natural resource and tourism sectors, while failing to plan for enough revenue generation necessary to pay for COVID-19 relief.

“It’s not spectacular … (and) because we’re in such a crazy time right now, we need something spectacular,” said Shypitka.

“We need some hope, we need a real good vision, we need a plan for not only protecting ourselves from the pandemic, but also giving us inspiration and hope to have projects to be shovel-ready when we’re out of this and with the vaccines coming, people are looking down that road. They’re looking for the light at the end of the tunnel and this budget doesn’t reflect that.”

READ: BC deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

The budget outlined $8.7 billion in new spending over a three-year fiscal plan. An $8 billion deficit is forecasted, while the plan also projects the debt climbing to $71.6 billion this year.

“We expected to see a deficit. Nobody could ever think there wouldn’t be one, but it’s how the deficit is proposed and how the solutions aren’t there to pay it off anytime soon,” Shypitka said.

The budget includes $4 billion in new spending over three years on health and mental health care, including earmarking $900 million to continue COVID-19 related services, and $7.8 billion for health care-related capital investments.

The budget also touts a $500 million investment in expanding mental health and substance use services in response to both the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the overdose crisis.

On education, the province is adding $1.2 billion for operating funding over the next three years as well as $3.5 billion in capital investments to expand, renovate or replace schools.

Funding for various business supports was included, as well as $100 million for for the tourism industry that has been one of the hardest hit sectors impacted by the pandemic.

Shypitka, the B.C. Liberal Party shadow minister for energy and mines, also criticized the lack of attention on mining and natural resource-related industries, including Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

“The only time they mention mining in the budget is that we need it to get to a low-carbon economy,” Shypitka said. “Well, that’s great little pat on the back, but lets put the money where your mouth is. We’re looking at huge infrastructure projects with electric vehicles, we want to electrify our province so we can get lower greenhouse gas emissions, so we need that mining. We need those metals and minerals to be put in place to enable us to do that.

“If not, we’re importing from other jurisdictions that are less green and less friendly with our safety standards and our human rights standards and it’s going to come at a premium. So why are we not using what we’ve got here?”

Shypitka pointed to “shovel-ready” projects in the Woodfibre LNG project near Squamish and the Tilbury expansion in the Lower Mainland that could begin construction this year and provide LNG to domestic and Asian markets.

“China is a huge importer of natural gas and Canada’s got such a competitive advantage to where our location is,” Shypitka said.

While the budget announced $2 billion in development funding through HousingHub, which will help local governments, non-profits and the private sector to provide rental and home ownership opportunities, Shypitka criticized the pace at which the funding may be made available, pointing to challenges, eligibility issues and delays for businesses in pandemic-related relief efforts.

On childcare, Shypitka said it is an issue that needs to be addressed, but pointed out that the NDP are not pursuing a universal $10-a-day daycare which had previosuly been a campaign commitment in the previous two provinical elections. Instead, the government announced a Universal Child Care Prototype Program, which was expanded in the budget to 3,750 child care spaces.

He also called out another campaign promise — the $400 renter’s rebate — that was not included in the budget.

“It’s a lot of false promises that they failed to address and now they’re trying to rewrite the rhetoric a bit,” Shypitka said.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada to get 1.9M vaccine doses this week, including first Johnson & Johnson shots
Next story
Teen boy, 15, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Vancouver park

Just Posted

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
MLA Shypitka reacts to provinical budget

Kootenay East MLA notes lack of attention to mining and natural resource sector

Pictured is Harry Manx, who will be performing live (online) at the Royal Alexandra Hall in Cranbrook on Friday, April 30th. Tickets are available through the Key City Theatre. (File photo)
Key City Theatre may be dark, but there’s plenty going on

Live online concerts, curtain raffle, audio plays and more available through Key City Theatre

Residents near Christina Lake, B.C. awoke early Sunday, April 26, to water and debris inundating their properties from a nearby creek that had breached its banks. Photo courtesy of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary
Flash flood hits West Kootenay homes

No one hurt in sudden deluge that saw four people flee their home near Christina Lake, B.C.

The Mount Baker Green Alliance and the Sunrise Rotary Club planted to trees on the island at Idlewild Park on Friday, April 23. (Barry Coulter photo)
MBSS, Sunrise Rotary, plant trees in Idlewild

One of Cranbrook’s greenest parks — Idlewild — is greener, after a… Continue reading

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

For the first seven days of his protest fast, Langley doctor Brendan Martin spent six hours every day in Langley City’s Douglas Park with protest signs. He was part of a cross-Canada campaign against fighter jet funding (Special to Black Press Media)
B.C. doctor ends two-week fast to protest proposed fighter jets purchase

Part of Canadian campaign to have the money used for other purposes

Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack with plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

Peace Arch Hospital nurse Diana Law, 57, has died of complications related to COVID-19. (Contributed photo)
B.C. nurse 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications

Diana Law, 57, worked at Peace Arch Hospital for more than two decades

BC Ferries denied a “handful” of customers travel over the weekend following the implementation of the new provincial ban on non-essential travel between regions. (Black Press Media File)
Traffic down, issues few as BC Ferries enjoys smooth weekend under new restrictions

BC Ferries denied a ‘handful’ of customers travel over the weekend with no serious pushback

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

484 in hospital as of Monday, 158 in intensive care

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. boosts ‘circuit breaker’ business aid as COVID-19 ban drags on

Hotels, motels eligible as well as restaurants, bars, fitness centres

Most Read