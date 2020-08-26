Doug Clovechok/Facebook File

MLA Clovechok cites concerns over park violations at Lussier Hot Springs

The local MLA says people have been damaging the barriers to gain access to the park

Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok is calling on residents and tourists alike to steer clear of Lussier Hot Springs near Whiteswan Lake Provincial Park, after he cited concerns of people violating the closure.

Clovechok took to Facebook on August 26 to explain that people have been hopping and damaging the barriers to the natural springs.

“In March, I urged the government to temporarily close Lussier Hot Springs due to health and safety concerns from COVID. Since then, I am extremely disheartened to hear about the number of visitors violating the closure,” he wrote. “I have received notice from the Minister’s office that approx. 220 eviction notices and 25 violation tickets from Park Rangers have been issued.”

Because people have been regularly damaging the structural barriers, he says, BC Parks is now installing chain-link fencing at the end of the month.

“Please respect the closure of our beloved Lussier Hot Springs so we can enjoy them again soon,” he said.

READ MORE: BC Park closures include Lussier Hot Springs

This has been an ongoing issue since March, when the park and springs were closed.

At the time, Clovechok said there were high volumes of people visiting the hot springs.

“I understand the attraction to these springs, and the area, however the number of vehicles that were in the parking lot last Friday was alarming,” he said at the time.

As the BC Parks website states, several campgrounds in Whiteswan Lake Provincial Park are open to the public, however the Lussier Hot Springs will remain closed for the foreseeable future.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
