A missing ball python was located in the 1900-block of Richardson Street, six kilometres away from where it went missing. (VicPD photo)

Large missing python found ssssafe in Victoria after being on the lam for weeks

The snake was located more than six kilometres from where it went missing

People with ophidiophobia, of the fear of snakes, can rest easy after a python that went missing in Greater Victoria was located more than a month later.

The snake went missing on July 2 from the 200-block of Bay Street near the Galloping Goose Trail but wasn’t reported missing until Aug. 4.

The four-foot-five-inch long ball python was spotted in the 1900-block of Richardson Street – more than six kilometres away from its last sighting – just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 12, hiding under a vehicle.

According to police, an officer “who is familiar with snakes” took the reptile into custody without incident.

The snake has been transported to a veterinary hospital for assessment but appears to be in good health.

 

