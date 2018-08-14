Louise Baxter of Cranbrook is the subject of a search in the Jumbo Pass area. RCMP file.

Missing person in Jumbo Pass is woman from Cranbrook

Multiple search and rescue organizations from around the region are looking for missing hiker

Columbia Valley RCMP and search and rescue members from Columbia Valley, Golden, Cranbrook, Kimberley and Creston, and the Police Dog Service are currenlty searching for a missing Cranbrook woman in the Jumbo Pass area.

A press release from the Columbia Valley RCMP says that the call for help was received on Monday, August 13. A group of six people were hiking in the area. One had gone for a short walk by herself on Sunday, August 12 and did not return.

The search areas is steep and treacherous, making the ground search difficult. Helicopters are assisting.

Missing is Louise Baxter (52) from Cranbrook. Witnesses say she was dressed for the conditions, but not equipped for the night.

Last night CVSAR posted on Facebook that the search was standing down for the evening.

“Regrouping in the morning to renew the search. Thanks to all the hard work and help today,” they wrote.

