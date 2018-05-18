Missing Chilliwack man may be travelling to Grand Forks on motorcycle

Wilfred James Kilgren, 69, was last heard from by a friend on April 11

  • May. 18, 2018 11:21 a.m.
  • News

The RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man missing from the Popkum area of Chilliwack.

Wilfred James Kilgren, 69, was last heard from by a friend on April 11.

Kilgren is described as white, 178 centimetres (5’10”); 82 kilograms (181 lbs); with brown/gray hair and hazel eyes.

RCMP investigators believe Kilgren may be travelling by motorcycle between Rosedale and Grand Forks and are asking the public to watch out for him.

“Police and friends are concerned for Kilgren’s well-being and believe he may be in need of medical attention,” says Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional District RCMP.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
After 10 years of fighting drunk drivers, Alexa’s Team asks: What about pot?
Next story
Above-average temperatures, thunderstorms hit Kootenays

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fire and emergency personnel on the scene of structure fire in Kimberley

House is at corner of Boundary and Deer Park.

Failing to stop at watercraft inspection station will result in $345 fine

CO Service reminding boaters it is mandatory to stop at watercraft inspection stations

UPDATED: Hwy 3 west of Creston remains closed due to mudslide

A detour is available on the Kootenay Lake Ferry, but commuters could see wait times

City monitoring water levels of local creeks

While large-scale flooding events have hit other areas of the province, Cranbrook… Continue reading

Butler’s mystery up for two national awards

“Full Curl,” the first in a series by Dave Butler, has been shortlisted for the Arthur Ellis and Kobo writing awards

WATCH: The 33rd Annual Kootenay Children’s Festival

A crowd of hundreds descended upon Mount Baker field for the 33rd… Continue reading

Hydrogen vehicles entering zero-emission auto market in B.C.

B.C. getting its first hydrogen filling stations in Victoria, Metro Vancouver

Whitecaps hope to make good on their scoring chances against FC Dallas

In both games the Whitecaps needed second-half goals to overcome deficits and settle for 2-2 draws

Search efforts ramp up for missing B.C. dad last seen 2 days ago

Kilmer’s work van was found abandoned in the Cowichan Valley on Wednesday, with its engine still running

Fatalities reported in Texas school shooting

Santa Fe High School which went on lockdown around 8 a.m. Friday

Coroner speaks about mix-up of Humboldt Broncos crash victims, release of name

A coroner involved says it wasn’t until an injured player woke up in hospital and said he was a different person that officials realized the mistake

‘Nowhere near close:’ U.S. rebuffs Trudeau hope for quick NAFTA deal

The United States declared the NAFTA countries were nowhere close to a deal in a statement Thursday

Prices at the pump spike as long weekend brings out Canadian drivers

Motorists in many parts of Canada are expected to see rising gasoline prices as they fire up their vehicles for road adventures on the Victoria Day long weekend.

Humboldt Broncos resolve trademark issue with junior hockey league

The Humboldt Broncos hockey club says they will have a team ready to hit the ice for the 2018-19 season.

Most Read