Missing Abbotsford man may be in in the region: RCMP

Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man reported missing by Abbotsford Police who may possibly be in the Cranbrook or Fernie area.

Raymond Ulrkisen, 80, was last seen on Monday morning leaving a condo building in Abbotsford driving a red Nissan Sentra with B.C. licence plate 144DNX.

If you see Raymond, please contact the Abbotsford Police at (604) 859-5225 or call the Cranbrook RCMP non-emergency line at 250-489-3471.

