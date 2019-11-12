Missing Abbotsford man may be in in the region: RCMP

Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man reported missing by Abbotsford Police who may possibly be in the Cranbrook or Fernie area.

Raymond Ulrkisen, 80, was last seen on Monday morning leaving a condo building in Abbotsford driving a red Nissan Sentra with B.C. licence plate 144DNX.

Please be on the look out for 80 year old Raymond Ulriksen who has been reported missing out of Abbotsford and possibly in the Fernie/Cranbrook area. https://t.co/oEtpdgVNQt — Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) November 12, 2019

If you see Raymond, please contact the Abbotsford Police at (604) 859-5225 or call the Cranbrook RCMP non-emergency line at 250-489-3471.