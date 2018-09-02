Seven-year-old Greagan Geldenhuys is shown in an RCMP handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Missing 7-year-old Saskatchewan boy’s body found on beach, uncle says

Greagan Geldenhuys last seen Aug. 24 with mom near Fort Qu’Appelle. Mother’s body found following day

Family of a missing seven-year-old boy in Saskatchewan have confirmed the child’s body has been found, just over a week after his mother was discovered dead from what relatives have said they believe was a swimming accident.

Greagan Geldenhuys was last seen Aug. 24 with his mother Tamaine Geldenhuys on a beach near the town of Fort Qu’Appelle northeast of Regina.

His mother’s body was found the following day washed up on another beach near a campground about three kilometres away.

Greagan’s uncle, Darcy Pantel, said his nephew’s body was located Sunday morning on a beach, but the family has directed further questions to the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, which has been assisting the family throughout the search.

“There could be more details, but in reality, a mother and son perished after being at the beach on a windy, windy day. They were at the beach because they enjoyed being there together,” Pantel posted later Sunday on Facebook. “Our sadness is real. The loss is real.”

READ MORE: RCMP scale back search for young man in B.C. lake

RCMP Sgt. Drew Wagner said the body which police believe to be Greagan’s was found by passersby at the same beach on the east end of Echo Lake where the mother’s body was located a week ago.

“It was just a couple walking along the beach, walking their dog,” Wagner said, adding police don’t suspect foul play in either death but are still investigating.

An RCMP underwater recovery team wrapped up its search for Greagan late last week, but police said the search would continue with a helicopter and boat. They also urged people to check their properties on Echo Lake and nearby Mission Lake, particularly around docks.

Volunteers offered assistance with a hovercraft, boats and private planes.

A short message announcing the discovery was posted to the Finding Greagan page on Facebook.

“Thanks to all who have been involved,” the post concluded.

Pantel, in his post, said that while finding the body helps bring closure, it also helps the beginning of the healing process.

“Our plea to you is to love your children, teach them to be safe. Don’t turn our sadness into fear of the water, but rather to help them understand the seriousness of water safety,” he wrote, adding it’s also important to teach appreciation for first responders, police and firefighters.”

Greagan’s older sister, Connie Howard, told CJME Radio in Regina last week that Greagan and his mother went to the beach almost every day in the summer.

Pantel, meanwhile, told The Canadian Press last week that both were good swimmers. He said there wasn’t any evidence to say anything untoward happened, and that it appeared to be a tragic accident or drowning.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Shovel Lake wildfire in northwest B.C. not expected to grow further
Next story
VIDEO: Fire torches home at B.C. tent city

Just Posted

Woman charged after 29-year-old man fatally stabbed in Cranbrook

A man is dead after a stabbing early Saturday morning; woman charged with second-degree murder

FozzyFest returns to Koocanusa after relocating in 2017

FozzyFest is set to return to Lake Koocanusa for their fourteenth annual… Continue reading

How Kimberley deals with invasive plants

The City of Kimberley has released an update on the Invasive Plant… Continue reading

Triumphant summer months for local rowing crews

Submitted article: July and August have been busy months for local rowing… Continue reading

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

VIDEO: Cougars at play in B.C. backyard

Woman spots pair of juvenile cougars in her yard

VIDEO: Fire torches home at B.C. tent city

Saanich’s Camp Namegans residents able to extinguish fire crews arrived, no injuries reported

Missing 7-year-old Saskatchewan boy’s body found on beach, uncle says

Greagan Geldenhuys last seen Aug. 24 with mom near Fort Qu’Appelle. Mother’s body found following day

VIDEO: Equestrian vaulters shine at B.C. championships

Chilliwack club hosts province-wide competition

Shovel Lake wildfire in northwest B.C. not expected to grow further

One of the province’s largest fires was hit with scattered showers overnight

VIDEO: Families, first responders honoured at Swissair 20th anniversary service

Swissair Flight 111 crashed into Nova Scotian waters on Sept. 2, 1998, leaving no survivors

Leaving Blue Jays is ‘difficult to the extreme,’ Donaldson says

The 2015 AL MVP was traded to the Cleveland Indians for a player to be named later

Bear climbs inside B.C. family’s van with boy still inside

Aggressive or threatening bears can be reported at the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277

Inmate, convicted of manslaughter, escapes B.C. prison

Staff at Mission Institution discovered Michael Douglas Sheets missing during the 7 p.m. count

Most Read