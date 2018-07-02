Minor injuries reported after car rear-ended on Friday

A two vehicle collision resulted in minor injuries on Friday, according to RCMP.

A grey ford pickup truck travelling westbound had rear-ended a blue Volkswagon that had stopped to turn right into a parking lot.

The Volkswagon was spun 180 degrees and suffered major structural damage, while the pickup truck continued westbound, crossed Van Horn St. and wedged betweene a tree and a lamp post on a grassy bank beside the railroad tracks.

Two occupants of the Volkswagon and single occupant of the pickup truck were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate, but do not believe alcohol to be a factor in the incident.

Man killed in Okanagan following Canada Day festivities
FBI arrest man in alleged July 4 attack plan in Cleveland

