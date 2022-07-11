Municipal minister Nathan Cullen’s sign near Smithers was vandalized over the weekend. (Twitter/Nathan Cullen)

Municipal minister Nathan Cullen’s sign near Smithers was vandalized over the weekend. (Twitter/Nathan Cullen)

Minister Cullen’s signboard in northwest B.C. riding defaced with hate graffiti

‘You do not represent northwest’: Minister calls out idiocy of mischief makers in tweet

B.C. cabinet minister Nathan Cullen was victim of hateful graffiti after a highway billboard near Smithers was defaced over the weekend.

The incident saw the billboard sprayed with swastikas and the words ‘Nazi dictatorship party’ on it. No culprits have been identified yet. Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for comment.

The municipal minister called out the idiocy of the mischief-makers in a tweet: “To whoever continues to vandalize my highway signs with the worst hate and racist images imaginable, you do not represent the northwest. You do not represent an intelligent or meaningful political voice. It is hate. It is vile. You are convincing no one.”

This is the second time the same billboard has been vandalized. In December last year, it was defaced with slurs targeting provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry after B.C. rolled out vaccine mandates to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cullen who is the MLA for Stikine and resides in Smithers saw anti-Semitic commentaries roll in after vaccine mandate protesters compared the government’s vaccination policy to the holocaust.

Back then, Cullen had spoken of his Jewish heritage and said that such comments are hurtful to an entire community.

READ MORE: Northwest B.C. MLA’s billboard in Smithers vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

Previous story
911 dispatcher charged with involuntary manslaughter for failing to send ambulance
Next story
Metro Vancouver men charged after drone used to fly drugs into Manitoba prison

Just Posted

Cranbrook Bucks forward Tyson Dyck was selected 206th overall in the NHL Entry Draft on Friday, July 8. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Cranbrook Bucks forward drafted 206th overall by Ottawa Senators

The Cranbrook Community Theatre Society is one of 11 East Kootenay organizations featured in this year’s Columbia Basin Culture Tour, taking place the first weekend of August. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
11 East Kootenay venues featured in Columbia Basin Culture Tour

All this year’s JulyFest soccer action will be at Purcell Field in Kimberley. Bulletin file.
22 teams signed up for JulyFest soccer tournament

A Cranbrook dentist has been suspended and fined after self-reporting a sexual relationship with a patient to the CDSBC. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Cranbrook dentist suspended, fined for sexual relationship with patient