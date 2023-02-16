The vehicle is commonly referred to as an Argo, and is an eight-wheeled utility vehicle that had been stolen from the Keith Wilson Road area of Chilliwack last November. (Silodrome)

The vehicle is commonly referred to as an Argo, and is an eight-wheeled utility vehicle that had been stolen from the Keith Wilson Road area of Chilliwack last November. (Silodrome)

Military utility vehicle stolen from Chilliwack turns up in search of Hope property

Illegal drugs, prohibited firearm, and stolen truck also found at property

The Canadian military was reunited with a stolen vehicle this Valentine’s Day, after it was discovered at a home in Hope.

The vehicle is commonly referred to as an Argo, and is an eight-wheeled utility vehicle that had been stolen from the Keith Wilson Road area of Chilliwack last November. And it wasn’t the only stolen property found at the home, in the 20000 block of Floods Road.

A 33-year-old Chilliwack man and a 31-year-old Fraser Valley woman were arrested Tuesday morning after police received reports of a stolen truck located at the address. Police obtained a search warrant and, along with the stolen vehicles, discovered a prohibited firearm and a small amount of illegal drugs.

“Over the past several weeks, police have seen an increase in stolen vehicles in Hope that have originated from outside of the community,” said Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin in a press release. “The (truck) recovered here was stolen out of Agassiz on Jan. 29, was originally white and had been painted black since the theft, in an attempt to make the vehicle less obvious to law enforcement.”

READ MORE: Man arrested in Hope after passing out at wheel of truck stolen from Chilliwack

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizBreaking NewschilliwackcrimeHopeRCMPtheftVehicles

Previous story
B.C. MLA the latest politician with mixed messaging for non-English media
Next story
Dog named Buttercup found running loose with muzzle taped shut, broken leg: BC SPCA

Just Posted

Remis Jankauskas, left, and Trent Pickford of CM Heating move a heat pump into place while working on a home’s HVAC system Friday, July 15, 2022, in Woodinville, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald) Remis Jankauskas, left, and Trent Pickford of CM Heating move a heat pump into place while working on a home’s HVAC system Friday, July 15, 2022, in Woodinville, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Heat pump retrofit rebate still available in RDEK electoral areas

Left to right: Wayne Stetski (SFUS director), Halyna Ischook, Iuliia Zacharias, Chris Zacharias, Bonnie Spence-Vinge (SFUS president) Father Andrew Applegate (SFUS director) and Gerry Kent (SFUS director).
Manitoulin Transport support Ukraine support group

1916
It happened this week in 1916

Rene kosarczuk is speaking out after being hit with a higher than anticipated PST tax rate on a used vehicle purchase. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook woman speaks out on new provincial tax changes for private vehicle sales