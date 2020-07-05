Milestone RCMP Cops For Kids fundraiser ride going virtual

You can join and help RCMP raise funds for families and possibly win 20th anniversary cycling shirt

The 20th anniversary Cops For Kids 1,000 kilometre bike ride and fundraiser around southeastern B.C. will be a virtual one in 2020. (BC RCMP photo)

One of the RCMP’s biggest fundraisers is facing the reality that large group fundraising events aren’t allowed under social distancing restrictions; but this group of dedicated cops in Cops For Kids isn’t willing to throw in the towel because the need for funds still exists.

The charitable organization will not have their usual 30-member team pedaling across the southeast region this September, instead opting to designate a few local riders to complete each leg of the 10 days on behalf of the team.

The remainder of the team will continue to pedal 100 kilometres each day in their home community as a promise to the children who need them most.

“For parents with a child facing illness, disability, or traumatic crisis they don’t have the option to cancel or give up, and the dedicated group of cops are much the same,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “These families still need assistance, and so the group is committed to continue on.”

Under the new format for the 20th anniversary, the 30 law enforcement officials will still train on their own time all summer, along with meeting their commitment to fundraise a minimum of $2,500 and provide their own equipment in order to be a part of the team.

While these heroes are disheartened that they won’t be cycling across the region with their peers this September, they’ll each get the opportunity to ride one day from Sept. 11-20 on the designated route as a representative for the organization.

“Since the Cops for Kids team won’t be able to host community landings in each of the 26 communities they cycle through, local supporters will be asked to stand safely at a distance to offer their support in the form of waves and cheers as the small group passes through,”said O’Donaghey.

Dates and times will be made available through the organization’s website, social media platforms, and the local media (a tentative schedule can be found below) .

As a new fundraising initiative, they’re also opening up the opportunity to train like a Cops for Kids rider by offering a virtual ride to cycling enthusiasts who may want to challenge themselves while also raising funds for the children in crisis in our region.

The Cops for Kids Virtual Ride for the Life of a Child invites cyclists of all abilities to register to complete either 50km, 100km, or even a hardcore 1,000km from home on their own time from now until September.

Riders who complete their cycling goal, and raise a minimum of $500, will receive a 20th Anniversary Cops for Kids jersey to say thank you.

“These virtual riders will help the organization replace funds that are desperately needed by families who must travel to receive medical care outside their home community, require medical supplies, emergency dental treatment, specialized therapies, learning tools and mobility aids,” said O’Donaghey.

To register for the Virtual Ride for the Life of a Child, or to make a donation to one of the riders please visit www.copsforkids.org.

READ MORE: Cops For Kids provides help for mother of premature twins

READ MORE: Cops For Kids to pedal into Vernon



