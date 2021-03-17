Isabella GiaV ready to hit the slopes. (Contributed by Isabella GiaV)

Mighty moose ‘dragathon’ at Fernie raises funds for mental health awareness

Drag performers will be doing laps of the Mighty Moose at FAR next week to raise funds for the Elk Valley Suicide Taskforce

A gaggle of drag performers will be doing laps at the Fernie Alpine Resort next week to raise awareness of mental health and suicide in the Elk Valley.

Local performer, Isabella GiaV – who normally does performances and a spot of drag bingo around town – said that the event was to raise money for local not-for-profit, the Elk Valley Suicide Taskforce and the work they do, while putting a spotlight on mental health.

There were few better ways to do that than running a four-hour dragathon, said GiaV.

“You don’t see too many fundraisers about suicide – drag is so bold, drag is so out there, and it draws the eye. Suicide is a topic that we don’t talk about, so I thought it would be good to put it to the forefront.”

GiaV said that the work being done by the Taskforce was vital and much needed.

“They’re really trying to tackle the stigma around suicide.”

The Taskforce was formed in early 2020 in response to a string of local suicides in the Elk Valley, and seeks to raise the profile of mental health, and talk about suicide and crisis without stigma.

To help, GiaV along with seven other drag performers will be doing laps of “the most extreme run on the ski hill”- the Mighty Moose, for four hours on Wednesday night next week (March 24).

There will be videos and entertainment – along with all the glamour and glitz that would come with having a posse of drag performers tearing up the hill for an evening.

The performer that clocks up the most laps and helps raise the most money will be crowned “Miss Fernie”.

GiaV said that what had started out as an effort to organize an event in keeping with COVID-restrictions had the potential to be much more, with the resort having gone out of it’s way to book some night skiing time to allow for more space for the performers.

Locals wanting to donate can do so through the events Gofundme account at gofundme.com/f/mighty-moose-dragathon.

The dragathon will be on Wednesday night, but donations are open now, and there will be videos and updates posted in the lead up, and during the event.

Sadly, keen supporters can’t ski with the performers this year, but nobody will miss out thanks to live videos and performances.

READ MORE: Give a gift of fresh flowers this Easter


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and Donationsmental healthsuicide

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kimberley Alpine Resort extends season by one week
Next story
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Just Posted

Ehren Menard (left) and Todd Skirving (right) have joined the Cranbrook Bucks hockey operations staff as assistant coaches. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks.
Cranbrook Bucks add two assistant coaches to hockey operations staff

The Cranbrook Bucks have made some coaching changes ahead of it’s inaugural… Continue reading

Kimberley Alpine Resort wished locals a Happy St. Patrick’s Day along with news that they are extending the 2020-21 season by a full week. Photo courtesy of Kimberley Alpine Resort.
Kimberley Alpine Resort extends season by one week

Kimberley Alpine Resort announced Wednesday they are extending their ski season by… Continue reading

Mike Hambalek tests out a face mask during an inspection off the manufacturing line. Photo courtesy Mike Hambalek.
Local family venture manufacturing medical face masks

Caliper Safety Inc. was born last year to help produce locally-made medical masks amid COVID-19

Ben Miskulin is the recipient of the 2020 Kimberley Arts Council Don Davies Memorial Scholarship Award, formerly known as the Kimberley Arts Council Goolden Memorial Scholarship. Don Davies was a beloved member of the Kimberley arts community. Bulletin/John Allen file.
Cranbrook musician chosen for Don Davies Memorial Scholarship

Ben Miskulin is the recipient of the 2020 Kimberley Arts Council Don Davies Memorial Scholarship Award

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a Kelowna man at a clinic at Trinity Church in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
More than 60K doses of vaccine have been administered in Interior Health

Health authority reported 16 new cases of the virus on Tuesday

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

Isabella GiaV ready to hit the slopes. (Contributed by Isabella GiaV)
Mighty moose ‘dragathon’ at Fernie raises funds for mental health awareness

Drag performers will be doing laps of the Mighty Moose at FAR next week to raise funds for the Elk Valley Suicide Taskforce

Skiers on the Boomerang Chair at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
FAR closing date pushed an extra week

The new closing date for Fernie Alpine Resort is April 11

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Rebecca Hope, chef at The Jolly Coachman in Pitt Meadows, sports her green in preparation for St. Patrick's Day on Friday.
B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day

Cut off applies to liquor stores, bars and restaurants

Farmland in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey.ca)
B.C. Agriculture minister sends Surrey ‘stern’ letter for nixing agriculture advisory committee

Cities intending to restrict or prohibit agriculture within a farming area may need to be ‘regulated,’ Lana Popham warned

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read