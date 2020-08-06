Metal detector rings true for Cranbrook couple

In a stroke of luck, a couple from Cranbrook found a missing engagement ring in Lake Koocanusa on July 15.

A week prior to the discovery, Calgary partners Megan Ryan and Nathan Hannah were enjoying a sunny vacation at Lake Koocanusa with their closest friends. Eager to propose to Ryan along the water’s edge, Hannah inadvertently dropped the uninsured ring right before getting down on one knee.

Following an unsuccessful search party carried out by their friends’ and generous beachgoers, Hannah ended up proposing using a friends ring. Later that same day, Hannah and Ryan rented a metal detector from Cranbrook to continue the hunt, yet went home empty handed.

As a last ditch effort, the couple made a post on Facebook, informing the community in case anyone came across the ring. Despite being told by friends to refrain from posting in fear of having it stolen, Ryan posted anyway, trusting the good in people.

“It was a shot in the dark, a needle in a haystack, but you never know I thought, so we just took our chances,” said Ryan about the Facebook post.

When Cranbrook couple Larry and Judy Sedrovic read about what happened in a community Facebook group, they immediately wanted to help. Hoping they could find the couple’s missing ring using their specialized metal detectors, the duo headed out to Lake Koocanusa. After finding posters on a local store front made by Ryan and Hannah’s longtime friend, Jenny Dudar, the Sedrovic’s called the number on the flyer. Dudar later led the couple to Umbrella Beach, where the ring was initially lost.

After searching for three to four hours, sifting through sand and finding nothing but bottle caps, nails, and bullets, Larry and Judy were about to call it quits when Larry heard a faint signal emanate from his detector. Reaching into a foot of water towards the end of a log, Larry raked through half a foot of wet sand until he saw something silver and shiny. Seconds later, he incredulously pulled up the missing ring.

“I didn’t think we had a chance, but I got a little signal and holy smokes, when I’d seen that, I think you could have knocked my eyes off with a stick,” said Larry. “I couldn’t believe it, it was really neat, it was probably the best find we’ve ever had.”

Having bought the metal detectors originally to search for gold, the Sedrovic’s have found many other pieces of lost jewelry around Cranbrook and their hometown, Fernie. However, according to Larry, this was by far their most precious find.

Following the gleeful discovery, the Sedrovic’s reached out to Dudar, returning the ring and having the chance to speak with Hannah and Ryan over the phone. After a few tears and explosive gratitude, the Sedrovic’s headed home.

“They are the sweetest people for even bothering to do that, I can’t even believe it,” said Ryan. “They are our heroes. We were overwhelmed when we found out they found it. We were both tearing up and were so grateful for them being good people, and taking the time out of their day to do something that had nothing in it for them,” said Ryan.

Although the Sedrovic’s continue to refuse a reward, Hannah and Ryan sent them a thank you gift, and hope to one day meet their heroes.

Reaffirming that hope and goodness persists in a time of uncertainty and struggle, both Larry and Judy, as well as Hannah and Ryan, have plenty to smile about this week.



reporter@thefreepress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter