Park rendering of the Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground. (City of Langford)

Memorial playground planned for B.C. RCMP officer killed by drunk driver

Victoria-area Rotarians raise $200,000 to honour Const. Sarah Beckett

A Victoria-area community is setting aside park space for a memorial playground.

The Sarah Beckett Memorial playground will be located next to the City Centre Park Stadium in Langford and is scheduled to open Aug. 24.

The West Shore Rotary Club is raising funds and pursuing grants to help reach the $250,000 goal needed to buy playground equipment.

The park will consist of an area for two- to five-year-olds and an adjacent area for five- to 12-year-olds.

ALSO READ: Annual memorial run honours fallen West Shore RCMP constable

West Shore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett, a mother of two, was killed in April 2016 in the line of duty after her cruiser was struck by a drunk diver in a Langford intersection.

ALSO READ: Driver convicted in death of Const. Sarah Beckett granted partial parole

