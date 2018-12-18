Memorial Arena set to open this week

Cranbrook gets an early Christmas present as Memorial Arena opens after four-month repairs

Cranbrook is getting an early Christmas present as the Memorial Arena is set to open on Wednesday, Dec. 19 — a few weeks ahead of schedule.

The arena has been closed since the summer after a chiller unit failed, causing an ammonia leak that was quickly addressed by city staff, Fire and Emergency Services and an outside contractor.

“I would like to thank and commend our arena supervisor Mike Majkowski for his quick response to the ammonia leak and the safe shutdown of the Memorial Arena,” says Mayor Lee Pratt. “I would also like to thank all the staff with Community Services for all of their efforts with the user groups and scheduling to accommodate all of them.

“Finally, a huge thank you to the public and all the user groups for their patience and cooperation with each other and our staff throughout this closure. I am very happy to see the Memorial back in service.”

READ: Memorial Arena repairs nearly finished

The chiller unit failure prompted the city to replace the system with a heat exchanger, which is more efficient and uses significantly less ammonia. Extensive renovations and piping work was needed to accomodate the new heat exchanger system, which had closed the facilty and adjoining Kinsmen Arena for the last four months.

“Staff is excited to get the Memorial Arena back up and running and look forward to welcoming all our user groups back into the facilities,” says Stacy Paulsen, Facility Operations Manager with the City. “Staff has really appreciated the patience and understanding of the public while the arenas were non-operational.”

The city says it will be working with all user groups to organize ice time schedules for the Memorial Arena, as well as scheduling some public skating sessions over the holiday season.

The Kinsmen Arena, along with skate rentals, should be available in the coming weeks and is expected to be fully operational by Jan. 2.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Subdued’ housing market predicted in B.C. through 2021: report
Next story
Notorious Toronto triple killer gets third consecutive life sentence

Just Posted

Memorial Arena set to open this week

Cranbrook gets an early Christmas present as Memorial Arena opens after four-month repairs

SPCA puts out fundraising call for Bumble the kitty

Stray cat taken into care needs surgery to remove eyes because of glaucoma

How the Grinch did not steal Christmas

Cranbrook RCMP recover stolen packages thanks to the help of Denim with Police Dog Services

Cattle truck crash closes Hwy 3 near Jaffray

A detour route is available via Betania Rd

Santa set to tour Cranbrook on Christmas Eve

Santa’s annual tour of the City of Cranbrook on Christmas Eve –… Continue reading

Story of the Year: Deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The Canadian Press annual survey of newsrooms across the country saw 53 out of 129 editors cast their votes for the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Trump signs order to create US Space Command

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to create a U.S. Space Command.

Groups preparing new pipeline legal challenge, argue government’s mind made up

A Vancouver-based environment charity is readying itself to go back to court if the federal government reapproves the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Notorious Toronto triple killer gets third consecutive life sentence

Dellen Millard gets third consecutive life sentence for father’s death.

‘Subdued’ housing market predicted in B.C. through 2021: report

The Central 1 Credit Union report predicts “rising but subdued sales” over the next three years, with little movement in median home prices.

A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments

Was there any pop culture this year? Of course there was.

‘A stronger Alberta:’ Ottawa announces $1.6B for Canada’s oil and gas sector

Price of Alberta oil plummeted so low that Alberta’s Premier said Canada was practically giving it away

Wicked weather, including heavy snow, rainfall, hammers southern B.C.

Environment Canada has posted winter storm warnings for the Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3

Caretaker jailed, must pay back money after stealing $260K from elderly B.C. couple

Antonette Dizon, now 50, had been hired to provide extra care for Henry and Helen Abfalter

Most Read