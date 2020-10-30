The Kimberley Dynamiters' next two exhibition games have been postponed due to an individual testing positive for COVID-19. Paul Rodgers file.

Member of Kimberley Dynamiters tests positive for COVID-19

Exhibition games in Fernie, Creston postponed

A member of the Kimberley Dynamiters has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release issued by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL).

The positive test has forced the postponement of Kimberley’s upcoming games in Fernie on Friday, Oct. 30 and Creston on Sunday, Nov. 1.

The individual who tested posted is reported to have been placed in 14-day quarantine and the Dynamiters organization is following directions from the Interior Health Authority with regards to further testing, contract testing and then following all Return to Play protocols mandated by the KIJHL.

According to the release, all other games involving other Eddie Mountain Division clubs will go on as scheduled, as there’d been no opportunity for exposure to players or staff from other clubs.

More information on this story to come as it develops.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Coronavirus

