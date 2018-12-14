Media, robotics, Indigenous studies coming to B.C. Grade 12 classrooms in 2019-20

Provincial tests are also being changed for students in Grade 10 to 12, the Education Ministry said

A number of new courses focused on technology, Indigenous studies and media will be added to B.C.’s Grade 12 curriculum starting in the 2019-20 school year, the Education Ministry has announced.

New course options will include environmental science, web development, digital media and engineering and robotics, the province said in a news release Friday.

Courses focused on Indigenous knowledge will also be added, including Contemporary Indigenous Studies 12 and B.C. First Peoples 12. Seventeen Indigenous languages have also been approved to be taught in B.C. schools, with six more under development.

The curriculum overhaul, which was implemented for kindergarten to Grade 9 students in 2016, and Grade 10 students last year is designed to allow for more critical thinking, collaboration and communication in applying information learned in the classroom to everyday situations. Education Minister Rob Fleming said the changes will create a modernized graduation program for students.

“All students deserve to graduate with the necessary skills and competencies to help them continue learning and excel in the jobs of tomorrow,” Fleming said.

Provincial tests are also being changed for students in Grade 10 to 12. Course-based provincial exams will be replaced with three new mandatory tests including for numeracy in Grade 10, and literacy in grades 10 and 12.

Those students will still receive report cards with letter grades and percentages for all courses, and still be required to complete at least 80 credits for graduation, the province said.

