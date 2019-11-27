Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou arrives home after a court appearance in Vancouver. (CP)

Media asks court to approve broadcast, webcast of Meng’s extradition hearings

Meng, Huawei’s chief financial officer, is free on bail and living in Vancouver while awaiting the extradition hearing

A media consortium is asking the British Columbia Supreme Court to allow video and web broadcasting of the extradition hearings of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, arguing there’s significant public interest in the case.

Daniel Coles, a lawyer who represents 13 domestic and international media outlets including The Canadian Press, told Justice Heather Holmes on Wednesday that broadcasting the proceedings would “engage with the very meaning of open and accessible justice in the modern era.”

Lawyers for Meng and Canada’s attorney general are opposing the request but have not yet presented their arguments.

Meng, Huawei’s chief financial officer, is free on bail and living in one of her homes in Vancouver while awaiting the extradition hearing.

She was detained by border officials at Vancouver’s airport last December, then arrested by the RCMP at the request of the United States, which is seeking her extradition on fraud charges.

Meng is fighting the order and has denied any wrongdoing. Her lawyers argue her arrest and detention were unlawful.

Coles says comments by Canadian, American and Chinese politicians and diplomats show the case has been politicized.

“Depending on what happens in this case, there are political ramifications,” Coles said.

READ MORE: Trump’s national security adviser says Canada should reject Huawei telecom bid

The court’s public gallery is often full, he said, and many members of the public have an interest in the case but are unable to watch it unfold in the courtroom because they don’t live in Vancouver or are tied up with jobs and other obligations.

They range from canola farmers affected by Chinese sanctions to the friends of the families of two Canadians detained by China, decisions widely seen as retaliation against Canada for Meng’s arrest.

Broadcasting the proceedings would give them access to the court, unfiltered by a reporter’s observations, he said.

In an affidavit, Treena Wood, news director at CBC Vancouver, makes the argument for access.

“The ability to view a live-stream would effectively remove the reporter/broadcaster filter because the viewer’s experience would be akin to sitting in a courtroom,” the affidavit says.

And in cases where clips are used in news broadcasts, which would inevitably involve editorial selection, viewers would at least be afforded a more direct experience of the court, she says.

A series of hearings in the case is set to begin in January and Coles is requesting authorization for the first one, or portions of it, to be broadcast. He also wants to apply again for access to more hearings next year.

Court rules give discretion to a judge to authorize video recording or broadcasting but do not provide a legal framework for making that decision, Coles said.

He urged Holmes to consider the principles set out by a Supreme Court of Canada decision known as Dagenais v. Canadian Broadcasting Corp. While that case addressed publication bans, it has been used several time as a broader test for assessing press freedom in judicial proceedings, he added.

Coles argued the Meng case passes the test, because broadcasting proceedings poses no “real and substantial risk” to the administration of justice.

The courts have also demonstrated an interested in increasing accessibility, he said, mentioning a pilot project of the B.C. Court of Appeal to webcast select proceedings.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA
Next story
Environmental group to host ‘Funeral for Extinction’ march in Vancouver on Black Friday

Just Posted

More women enrolled in electrical trades program: COTR

The College says nearly half of the students in the Electrician foundation program are women

Parking funds to be leveraged for downtown revitalization

City council gave three readings to a bylaw amendment that would allow… Continue reading

SPCA East Kootenay seeks help for Nacho the cat

Nacho the cat needs your help. The BC SPCA’s East Kootenay Branch… Continue reading

Mainroad issues regional weather advisory

Snow potentially on the way in the East Kootenay for Wednesday

WATCH: The 2019 Black Press Christmas Village at the Royal Alexandra Hall

Black Press’ fourth-annual Christmas Village has returned once again to the beautiful… Continue reading

Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop

‘The old man didn’t or couldn’t fight back’

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada in 2018: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

RCMP look for suspect driver after truck fatally hits dog on owner’s driveway

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges

Reduced from 20 to five, elections eliminated, Adrian Dix says

Most Read