Meachen Creek fire sees minimal growth overnight

Winds have pushed the fire back into itself in the lower part of the Meachen Creek drainage.

The BC Wildfire service has released an update on the Meachen Creek fire 10 kilometres southwest of St. Mary Lake.

The current size of the blaze is 6,996 hectares and BC Wildfire Service says the size has changed due to more accurate mapping of the fire.

The fire has experienced minimal growth, and winds were favourable on Saturday. The northwest and northeast winds pushed the fire back into itself in the lower part of the Meachen Creek drainage.

The fire has not entered the valley, it has remained in the Meachen drainage. Little change occurred on this fire overnight.

The safety of the residents of the St. Mary Valley and the safety of our crews remains the first priority for the BC Wildfire Service.

The perimeter of this fire was mapped on August 18. Please follow this link to see the map.

An evacuation ORDER remains in effect for the St. Mary Lake area from the west boundary of the City of Kimberley to the Redding Creek/St. Mary River convergence including St. Mary Lake Road and Lakefront Road. For more information on this order, please call the RDEK at 250 426-2188 or visit their website at: www.rdek.bc.ca

An evacuation ALERT has been issued by the Regional District of East Kootenay for the entire City of Kimberley Municipal Boundary, and properties in the RDEK directly south and southeast of the City of Kimberley Municipal Boundary. For more information on this alert, please call the RDEK at 250 426-2188 or visit their website at: www.rdek.bc.ca

Expanded forest service road restrictions are in effect for the Meachen Creek, Redding Creek, Grey Creek and White Boar forest service roads. Click here for a detailed map.

Beginning at the 31 km mark of St. Mary Lake Road, the Redding Creek forest service road is closed to the height of land, and the 25.3 km mark on the Hellroaring forest service road junction with the St. Mary River Main forest service road. Click here for a detailed map.

BC Parks has also issued a partial closure of Kianuko Provincial Park. Visit their website for additional information at: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/explore/parkpgs/kianuko/

There are currently three helicopters, and four pieces of heavy equipment actioning the fire.

Crews continue to build guard today with the aid of heavy equipment and air support. Retardant lines will be placed by helicopters to reinforce the guards. The area is being assessed for potential burn off operations to increase containment. Burn off operations will take place when conditions allow. Expect to seen increased smoke during times of ignition.

An Incident Management Team (IMT) has arrived on this fire today. The IMT will be taking command of this fire.

BC Wildfire Service personnel are working together with the Regional District of East Kootenay, Teck Cominco and the City of Kimberley on this fire.