McKerrow seeks seat in Cranbrook byelection

William McKerrow has been campaigning hard for the Cranbrook municipal byelection, set for Saturday, May 11.

McKerrow is one of five candidates seeking the Council seat vacated when Danielle Eaton retired earlier this year. He was one of 10 candidates who ran in the 2017 byelection to replace newly elected MLA Tom Shypitka.

McKerrow moved to Cranbrook in 2007, where he met his wife, and raised a blended family of six children, most of whom are in their early adult years.

He works in the field of mental health and substance use in the City — he says that while he has seen an increase in some programming in mental health, addictions services and seniors programs, there has been a decrease in child care opportunities for low income families and single parents.

An interest in social issues and programs is driving his bid for election.

“Lack of a skilled work force and job retention and recruitment has put barriers in the way for access to public services,” McKerrow told the Townsman. “Affordable rental housing and the lack of places available has also impacted our community making it increasingly difficult to live and work in our beautiful surroundings.

“Good paying full time employment and part time sustainable jobs are hard to find in Cranbrook as well.”

McKerrow says factors like the loss of the Greyhound bus service and the recent cancellation of flights to and from Calgary and a decrease in flights to Vancouver from Air Canada will have an economic impact or both the local working community and local businesses. Tourism will be impacted by these factors.

“Medical services to our seniors and mental health and substance use that cannot be provided here will also come with challenges and barriers as now they will need to be on the highways for longer periods of time increasing the accident risk factors,” he said.

McKerrow is looking forward to working on Council to help create a strong fiscal plan that benefits all residents of the city.

“Creating opportunities for economic growth through attraction to industrial jobs here in Cranbrook is something that needs to be addressed as well to keep our residents living here and staying here long term, spending their money in our communities at our locally owned businesses and stores is vital for our growth,” he said.

“These are some of the things I look forward to working on with city council.”

McKerrow is joining Jordan Fiorentino, John Hudak, Ron Miles and Randy Tapp on the ballot.

The final advance poll is set for Wednesday, May 8, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Parkview Pavilion Senior Centre on 17 Avenue South.

General voting day is Saturday, May 11, at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort.

For more information on the 2019 by-election, including details on each of the candidates, where and when to vote, elector qualifications and more, visit www.cranbrook.ca.