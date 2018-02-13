McKerracher Re-Elected Hospital District Chair

The Kootenay East Regional Hospital District Board has elected its Chair and Vice Chair for the coming year.

Elkford Mayor Dean McKerracher has been re-elected Chair for a fourth term. “I thank my fellow Directors for their continued confidence in me and I look forward to serving another year,” says McKerracher. “We are proud of our relationship with Interior Health and look forward to continuing to work together to ensure our residents have access to the equipment and acute health care facilities they need.”

One of the larger projects KERHD has provided funding support for in the coming year is the Oncology, Pharmacy and Lab project this year at East Kootenay Regional Hospital. “We are looking forward to seeing this project move forward,” adds McKerracher.

Regional District of Central Kootenay Electoral Area C Director Larry Binks has been re-elected as Acting Chair. “I look forward to working with Chair McKerracher and the entire Board and appreciate the opportunity to serve,” says Binks.

The Kootenay East Regional Hospital District provides up to 40 percent capital funding for acute care facilities in the region for equipment and facility construction and renovation.

The Hospital District extends beyond the boundaries of the RDEK to include the Towns of Golden and Creston, and the portions of the Regional Districts of Central Kootenay and Columbia Shuswap surrounding those municipalities.

