This Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a McDonald’s sign in Salt Lake City. McDonald’s Canada says it will start importing beef as Canada’s beef supply chain struggles amid COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Rick Bowmer

McDonald’s Canada to start using imported beef amid Canadian supply concerns

It will continue to buy as much Canadian beef as possible and supplement the remainder with imports

McDonald’s Canada says it will start importing beef as Canada’s beef supply chain struggles to meet current demand amid COVID-19.

The restaurant chain, which prides itself on using only Canadian beef, says in a statement that its change in policy is due to limited processing capacity at Canadian suppliers, such as a Cargill Inc. plant near High River, Alta.

Cargill has shuttered operations temporarily after a worker died from the COVID-19 coronavirus and hundreds of other employees tested positive.

McDonald’s says in a statement it will start sourcing beef from its pre-approved suppliers and facilities outside of Canada effective immediately.

However, it will continue to buy as much Canadian beef as possible and supplement the remainder with imports.

The company says it is also temporarily removing its Angus burgers from menus in Canada — though restaurants may sell them until supplies run out.

READ MORE: ‘Death is so real:’ Immigrant group says meat workers afraid after plant closure

READ MORE: Ottawa announces $62.5 million for country’s fish and seafood sector

The Canadian Press

