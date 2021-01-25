MBSS student presented with Governor General’s Award

The Governor General Academic Medal is awarded to the student who achieves the highest average upon graduation from a secondary school. The 2019-2020 award was presented to Josh Thorsteinson at Mount Baker Secondary, mindful of COVID-19 physical distancing directives. Medals are presented on behalf of the Governor General by participating educational institutions, along with personalized certificates signed by the Governor General.
