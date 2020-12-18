Matching donations to help Foundry East Kootenay campaign

Calvin Domin ran from Sparwood to Cranbrook on Oct. 31 to fundraise for Foundry East Kootenay. (Photo Contributed)

The East Kootenay Foundation For Health has raised over $200,000 from generous donations as part of the annual Starlite campaign that kicked off in November to support Foundry East Kootenay.

However, there’s more work to be done to reach the $1.4 million goal.

The EKFH and the Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services are announcing a matching donation opportunity, thanks to a generous donor stepping up and offering to match individual donations up to $100,000 between now until Jan. 15.

Foundry East Kootenay will be a walk-in health and wellness centre focused on youth between 12-24 years of age seeking help for mental health and substance use. Services will include primary care, counselling, substance use and peer support, along with social services such as employment and education.

The goal is to centralize those types of services in one location, so that youth don’t have to face wait lists or repeat their story multiple times, or travel out of the region for different types of services.

According to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health

 300,000 youth in BC – 1 in 5 – need mental health or substance use services

 Of those, as few as 25% receive the care they need

 Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people in Canada

 75% of mental illness begins before age 25

Information and contributions to the campaign can be made by donating online, calling 250- 489-6481, or mailing a donation to East Kootenay Foundation for Health, 13 24th Ave N. Cranbrook BC, V1C 3H9.