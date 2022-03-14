Masks, proof of vaccination still required at Cranbrook airport

Masks are still required at the Cranbrook airport and on aircraft, despite the removal of the masking mandate in B.C. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

Although the B.C. Provincial Health Officer (PHO) has lifted the mask mandate as of Friday, March 11, masks are still required at the Cranbrook International Airport, as well as most every other airport in Canada.

Passengers, visitors and staff at YXC are still required to wear masks at all times within the terminal building and on the aircraft as both the airport and airline are federally regulated.

The vaccine card program will be coming to and end in B.C. on April 8. While most provinces in Canada have also removed, or set a date for removal, of the vaccine card requirement to enter restaurants and other buildings, proof of vaccination is still required to fly on domestic and international flights, as well as most trains and cruise ships. This applies to anyone aged 12 and up.

“As of November 30, 2021, you must be fully vaccinated with the approved vaccines to board any domestic or international flight,” Cranbrook Airport says in their COVID-19 travel requirements. “If you cannot provide proof of vaccination, you will not be able to travel…If you are flying internationally, we recommend that you review their COVID-19 policies in regards to entry, testing and vaccination status prior to leaving Canada.”

Cranbrook airport also recommends that all airline passengers review current COVID-19 travel policies for boarding and vaccination requirements frequently, as both provincial and federal rules and requirements can change quickly.

Proof of vaccination for flights can be done through your BC Health Gateway account, by saving it to your phone or printing it out, or requesting a copy through a Service BC office.

For those leaving the country, use of the ArriveCAN app is recommended as a way to show your proof of vaccination. All of Canada’s travel requirements can be found online at travel.gc.ca.



