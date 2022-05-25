Manure dumped at Premier John Horgan’s Langford office

The manure was dumped by Old Growth Forest activists

Police were on the scene after manure was dumped outside Premier John Horgan’s Langford constituency office on May 25. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Four bags of manure were dumped outside the Langford office of Premier John Horgan.

The manure was dumped by supporters of Save Old Growth on Wednesday morning (May 25).

Office staff were sweeping what remained outside the office at around 10:30 a.m., but most of the manure had been removed.

West Shore RCMP was on scene investigating but did not comment. A statement from police is expected later today.

More to come.

