Miles Halverson is also charged with aggravated assault

A memorial for Matt Reeder was set up on Baker Street. He died after an alleged assault by Miles Halverson on June 5. Photo: Tyler Harper

Miles Halverson has been charged with aggravated assault and manslaughter in the death of Matt Reeder.

Halverson allegedly assaulted Reeder on June 5 in Nelson on the 600 block of Baker Street.

The Slocan resident was initially charged with aggravated assault before manslaughter was added to the charges in a Castlegar court Thursday.