(@Jaggery)

Man’s death prompts B.C. city to shut clothing donation bins

A 34-year-old was found dead inside a donation bin in West Vancouver last Sunday

Officials in the Lower Mainland community where a man was found dead inside a clothing donation bin last weekend have stopped the bins from being used.

The District of West Vancouver posted a statement to its website on Wednesday saying it has closed donation bins and is looking into removing them or using others that are more secure.

A 34-year-old man was found dead inside such a bin at Ambleside Park on Sunday.

“The District of West Vancouver is committed to making the necessary changes to ensure Sunday’s tragic accident … doesn’t happen again,” the statement said.

People are being asked not to drop off clothing at the bins and go to places such as a Salvation Army Thrift Store and Habitat for Humanity.

The BC Coroners Service said it has investigated five deaths involving donation bins in the last four years.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Authorities investigating triple murder in Port Angeles, WA
Next story
Power out, highway closed in Cherryville

Just Posted

Cranbrook’s most important five stories of 2018

I am not omniscient, but from where I sit I get a… Continue reading

ICE acquire Marco Creta from Pats for Blake Allan

Kootenay ICE are making some trades leading up to the 2019 WHL trade deadline.

Tristen Chernove named top Canadian para cyclist

The local cyclist was named Para Athlete of the Year by Canadian Cyclist.

Cranbrook property assessments up by six per cent

Homeowners across the Kootenay region will be shortly receiving their 2019 property… Continue reading

New Year Festivities Tame for Cranbrook RCMP

Local New Year celebrations were relatively uneventful for the Cranbrook RCMP, Acting… Continue reading

VIDEO: Boy’s service dog bounced from B.C. trampoline park

A Langley woman says her brother’s certified service dog was refused entry. She took to social media.

2019: The dawn of a golden age

Ah 2019, how we’ve longed for your arrival. Truly, we are entering… Continue reading

B.C. alpine mountains under ‘Extreme’ avalanche rating

Avalanche Canada calling for heavy amounts of snow and moderate to strong winds

B.C. daycare owner frustrated over lack of payments with provincial childcare program

Amanda Worms of Little Owl Academy has not received subsidy payments on time for months

More Puget Sound orcas predicted to die by summer

Photos taken of a southern resident orca known as J17 showed the female has ‘peanut head’

Citizen sightings needed for B.C. moose tick survey

Western Canada struggles with declining moose, caribou populations

B.C. man sought after gifts, stockings stolen on Christmas morning

Twenty-year-old Nanaimo man wanted in connection with Dec. 25 break-in and theft

Power out, highway closed in Cherryville

More than 200 customers without power, motorists advised Highway 6 is closed in both directions

Health authority denies wrongdoing in B.C. toddler’s death at daycare

The 16-month-old, also known as Baby Mac, died in January 2017 at Olive Branch Daycare in Vancouver

Most Read