A man’s body was recovered from Long Lake after he was reported missing over the weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man’s body recovered from Nanaimo lake after apparent drowning

Victim went for a swim Sunday, searchers found body Monday

The body of a man, who is presumed to have drowned, was recovered from Long Lake yesterday.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the body was recovered Monday, May 23, after his partner reported him missing.

“What we know is that the deceased had gone for a swim around 6 p.m. Sunday in Long Lake and did not return,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “When he did not return in the morning, police were called and [Nanaimo Search and Rescue] was contacted and within about five minutes of launching their vessel in the area where he was last seen, the body was recovered.”

O’Brien said the victim, in his 30s, and his partner are from out of province and were staying at the Long Lake Inn while he was employed on a project in Nanaimo.

“B.C. Coroners Service has been contacted and victim services has been engaged and, out of respect for the family, no further information will be released,” O’Brien said.

