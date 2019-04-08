In this photo released by Christies Images Ltd.2006, on Thursday, May 18, 2006 in New York, a model of the Starship Enterprise-A, is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Christies Images Ltd.2006)

Manitoba man fighting in court to be allowed Star Trek licence plate

Nick Troller’s resistance to fight for ASIMIL8 licence plate not futile

The lawyer for a “Star Trek” fan who wasn’t allowed to keep his personalized ASIMIL8 licence plate says his client’s charter right to freedom of expression was violated.

Nick Troller filed a legal challenge against Manitoba Public Insurance over its decision to revoke the plate two years ago after receiving a complaint that it was offensive to Indigenous people.

Troller’s lawyer told a Winnipeg court that the government opened up personalized licence plates to self expression and they should not be arbitrarily censored.

Troller got the plate, which features the well-known saying by the alien race the Borg, in 2015.

He put the ASIMIL8 plate in a border that stated: “We are the Borg” and “Resistance is futile.”

Lawyers for the Crown insurance company have not yet responded to the arguments in court, but the insurer has said in the past that licence plates can be recalled at any time because they are government property.

