Man trying to sleep in ATM vestibule in Nanaimo causes disturbance

Officers were called to a downtown bank on Feb. 2 at about 3 a.m.

A man trying to sleep in an ATM vestibule downtown had to move on after he allegedly caused a disturbance to those who had disturbed his slumber.

According to a press release from Nanaimo RCMP, officers were called to the bank’s ATM vestibule on Feb. 2 at about 3 a.m.

“It appears the subject of the complaint, who was well-known to local police, was taking exception to people using the ATM as it was interfering with his REM sleep,” the press release noted. “The attending officer suggested alternative locations which might may be more conducive to him achieving the desired dream state.”

The man moved on without further incident.


