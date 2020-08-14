Man suffers serious injuries in bear attack in remote area near Lillooet

It was deemed a defensive attack, no efforts were made to locate the animal

Area of Lillooet where man was attacked. Image: BC Conservation Service

The BC Conservation Office Service says a man is recovering after he was seriously hurt by a bear while camping in a remote area near Lillooet over the weekend.

Deputy Chief Chris Doyle says the man and his hiking partner were camping on Mount McLean on Sunday, when the man was awoken by a noise outside his tent.

The noise was a black bear, which attacked him, leaving the man with serious injuries to his arm.

Doyle says the bear was surprised when the man came out of his tent and appeared to have attacked defensively.

The man and his hiking partner were able to get away and were later airlifted to safety.

The service says crews were sent to the site, but because it was deemed a defensive attack, no efforts were made to locate the animal.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Aug. 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press

