IHIT is seeking a suspect who fled the scene of a shooting in North Vancouver on March 11 northbound along Seymour Blvd and then is believed to have turned westbound on Mt. Seymour Parkway. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model dark blue Mazda 3 hatchback. (IHIT photo)

IHIT is seeking a suspect who fled the scene of a shooting in North Vancouver on March 11 northbound along Seymour Blvd and then is believed to have turned westbound on Mt. Seymour Parkway. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model dark blue Mazda 3 hatchback. (IHIT photo)

Man shot in North Vancouver Superstore parking lot tied to gangs: police

34-year-old Milad Rahimi died from his injuries. IHIT believes his shooting was targeted

The Integrated Homicide Unit is asking the public for assistance in identifying a potential suspect in a North Vancouver shooting that left 34-year-old Milad Rahimi dead on Friday (March 11).

Rahimi was killed in the parking lot of a North Vancouver Superstore located at 333 Seymour Boulevard between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Rahimi was known to police and IHIT believes the shooting was targeted.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact IHIT. The suspect fled north on Seymour Blvd and then is believed to have turned westbound on Mt. Seymour Parkway. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model dark blue Mazda 3 hatchback.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation and our investigators are working tirelessly to complete priority tasks,” IHIT Detective Corporal Sukhi Dhesi said in a news release. “We are working closely with the Lower Mainland Integrated Teams, the North Vancouver RCMP, BC Coroners Service and CFSEU-BC.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ MORE: Man dies in shooting at North Vancouver Superstore

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. gang problem

Previous story
‘So stupid’: Ryan Reynolds reminds B.C. to spring ahead for daylight saving time
Next story
B.C. climate activists pitch vision for ‘Just Transition’ from fossil fuels

Just Posted

Canada Post mailboxes. (CP photo)
Jaffray mail being re-routed to Fernie, 50km away

The new Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Cranbrook opens this week. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook UPCC expands hours as additional health care staff recruited

Ukrainian servicemen help an elderly woman, in the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve from fighting dissolving, Russian troops continued to shell encircled cities and the number of Ukrainians forced from their country grew to over 1.4 million. (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak)
Cranbrook man heading to Ukraine to support defence against Russian military invasion

Left to right: Coaches Dan Meldrum, Mark Eagles, Ryan Winstantley and Manager Sarah Mooy. Back row: #3 Lewis Draper, #10 Jonny Lukan, #7 Lucas Wright, #17 Landen Bain, #6 Mason Taylor, #18 Jake Delaire, #9 Jorden Winstantley. Middle row: #8 Jasper Fraser, #11 Rhett Magro, #5 Tye Eagles, #2 Kace Oberle, #14 Paige Morigeau, #12 Hayden Morrison. Front row: #16 Izaak Meldrum and #1 Connor Czernicki . (Photo by Nicole Koran)
Blazing Bucks win U11 Banner