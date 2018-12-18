(Leah Michelle/Facebook)

Man rescued from sinking boat off the coast of Vancouver Island

Mayday call came into Coast Guard saying vessel had taken on water, BC Ferries dispatched to scene

A man is safe after being rescued by BC Ferries after his vessel started to sink in the waters off Vancouver Island, between Morseby and Portland Islands Monday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. the Coast Guard received a distress call from the man who said his vessel had started to take on water.

According to Darren Morley, Coast Guard officer with the Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, the man was rescued from the bow of the 20-foot boat and taken to Swartz Bay where he was later transported to hospital.

RELATED: Intense winds could reach 70km/hr in Greater Victoria

“He did go to the hospital but we believe his condition was pretty good,” Morley said.

BC Ferries vessel Coastal Celebration was departing Swartz Bay when the mayday call came in and were directed to the scene where they first made contact with the boater rescuing him from choppy waters before crews arrived.

BC Ferries cancelled the remainder of its sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen Monday evening tweeting just after 7 p.m. that adverse weather made it unsafe to travel.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Vancouver Island earlier in the day and high winds and heavy rain also cancelled BC Ferries sailings over the weekend.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

BC Ferries responded to a boater in distress Monday evening after his boat took on water between Moresby and Portland Islands. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

Previous story
How the Grinch did not steal Christmas

Just Posted

How the Grinch did not steal Christmas

Cranbrook RCMP recover stolen packages thanks to the help of Denim with Police Dog Services

Cattle truck crash closes Hwy 3 near Jaffray

A detour route is available via Betania Rd

Santa set to tour Cranbrook on Christmas Eve

Santa’s annual tour of the City of Cranbrook on Christmas Eve –… Continue reading

Power tools, meat stolen in separate incidents: RCMP

The Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public for help investigating stolen tools… Continue reading

Big win for Kootenay ICE against Kamloops Blazers

ICE snap their 12 game losing streak.

Story of the Year: Deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The Canadian Press annual survey of newsrooms across the country saw 53 out of 129 editors cast their votes for the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Retailers feel the squeeze of their generous return policies

Technology data tracking can clamp down on fraudulent abuse

Canadians to get low-cost data-only mobile phone plans within 90 days: CRTC

Bell, Rogers and Telus will provide plans as cheap as 250MB for $15

Man rescued from sinking boat off the coast of Vancouver Island

Mayday call came into Coast Guard saying vessel had taken on water, BC Ferries dispatched to scene

Four per cent of Canadian women report being sexually harassed in the workplace

One per cent of men report being sexually harassed in the workplace

Stricter drunk driving laws to take effect across Canada today

It gives police officers the right to ask for a breath sample from any driver they lawfully stop

The prize was wrong: Man turns down trip to Manitoba

A New Hampshire man won the prize on “The Price is Right”, but turned it down because the taxes were too high

Publication ban on name of girl killed in Abbotsford school lifted

Reimer’s family had supported an application by Black Press to lift ban

B.C. securities regulator probes ‘most expansive’ alleged trading scheme in its history

Liht Cannabis Corp states it’s doing internal investigation, welcomes BC Securities Commission probe

Most Read