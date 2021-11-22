Man rescued from floodwaters after abandoning car on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

A man was pacing back in forth in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 in Abbotsford between No. 3 and No. 4 roads Monday morning (Nov. 22). (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) Fire crews arrived on the scene and began lowering a long ladder into the water. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) The ladder was lowered into the water. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) A member of Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service climbs on the ladder to walk towards the man to help him. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) A member of Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service walks towards the man to help guide him to safety. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) A member of Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service helps guide the man to safety. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) The man is guided toward other members of Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) The man is guided out of the water. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) The man is guided toward other members of Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) The crew from Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service after the man was safe. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) The man’s car could be seen about half a kilometre west of where he was rescued. He had been heading eastbound in the westbound lanes. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News) The man’s car could be seen about half a kilometre west of where he was rescued. He had been heading eastbound in the westbound lanes. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A man who drove into the floodwaters along Highway 1 in east Abbotsford Monday morning (Nov. 22) had to be saved by fire crews after he left his vehicle and became delirious.

A reporter with The Abbotsford News was doing a tour of Sumas Prairie with Abbotsford Police Const. Paul Walker when the call came in at about 10:30 a.m.

A man was reported walking in the floodwaters in the westbound lanes of the freeway between No. 3 and No. 4 roads. That area is still mostly submerged in water.

When crews arrived, the man was pacing back and forth in the water, which was well past his knees. He seemed confused and was afraid to walk up to the roadway.

Fire crews ended up lowering a long ladder into the water, gave the man a lifejacket in case he fell, and guided him to safety.

The man, who said he was from Bridal Falls, was then taken to hospital to be treated.

Police said the man indicated he had ended up in the floodwaters after being guided in that direction by an online map. After he abandoned his vehicle, he walked about half a kilometre to where he was rescued.

Highway 1 remains closed to traffic from McCallum Road in Abbotsford to Yale Road in Chilliwack.

