Man pleads guilty to 2013 stabbing

A Cranbrook resident has pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault case from five years ago, according to RCMP.

The plea stems from an incident where two young men were stabbed in the early morning hours of June 16, 2013, in the 800 block of 17th Ave. N

Police investigation at the time revealed that two young men had been approached by another who became increasingly belligerent and was accusing them of stealing from vehicles. The belligerant man then attacked the two victims, who were both stabbed and required medical treatment.

RCMP says new information came to light in 2017 and in April, charges of Aggravated Assault and Intimidation of a Witness were approved and the man was arrested.

On February 20th, 2018, Jamie Kristopher Cheveldeaw of Cranbrook, plead guilty to both counts, with sentencing to occur in April.