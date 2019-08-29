Man left with life threatening injuries after paragliding off Stawamus Chief

First responders help rescue a man who paraglided off the Stawamus Chief on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Squamish RCMP)

A 40-year-old man is being treated for life threatening injuries after paragliding off the Stawamus Chief near Squamish Thursday morning.

RCMP said a police boat was sent to the log boom area of blind channel portion of the Howe Sound around 7:45 a.m. to rescue the man.

Squamish RCMP and firefighters retrieved the man and he was sent to a Lower Mainland via air ambulance with life threatening injuries.

Police believe the man was paragliding off the Stawamus Chief when he went into a spin with his wing and fell to the log boom area just to the west of where he launched from.

