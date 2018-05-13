Man kills one, injures four in Paris stabbing spree

Friend of dead Paris knife attacker has been detained for questioning

A knife-wielding assailant killed a 29-year-old man and injured four others in a lively neighbourhood near Paris’ famed Opera Garnier before he was killed by police Saturday night. The Islamic State group claimed the attacker as one of its “soldiers.”

Counterterrorism authorities took charge of the investigation, and President Emmanuel Macron vowed that France would not bow to extremists despite being the target of multiple deadly attacks in recent years.

A French judicial official says friend of dead Paris knife attacker has been detained for questioning in Strasbourg.

More coming.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Canadian father upset son’s hockey team not allowed to wear memorial patch
Next story
Woman to be archbishop in the Anglican Church of Canada for first time

Just Posted

The Week in Review: May 11

A look back at some of this week’s top stories

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

It happened this week in Cranbrook:1909

Week of May 6 – 12: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from… Continue reading

Man sentenced to 42 months in manslaughter case

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

Spring has Sprung: It’s the Season For Seuss

Wild Drama’s production of “Seussical” opens tonight, Thursday, May 10, runs through Sunday, May 13 at the Key City Theatre

The Week in Review: May 11

A look back at some of this week’s top stories

Charlottesville: Torches into birdhouses

Mike Selby It was last August when a group of marchers descended… Continue reading

Woman to be archbishop in the Anglican Church of Canada for first time

Melissa Skelton will assume the position in the Anglican Church of Canada for B.C. and the Yukon

B.C. VIEWS: New climate targets to miss

B.C. has new greenhouse gas target, still no plan to reach it

Man kills one, injures four in Paris stabbing spree

Friend of dead Paris knife attacker has been detained for questioning

Canadian father upset son’s hockey team not allowed to wear memorial patch

Neil Lascelle’s son Ash took his own life in January

Wenatchee’s Lucas Sowder sinks Chilliwack Chiefs with OT winner at RBC Cup

The Chiefs played well against the BCHL champion Wild, but fell 2-1 in their RBC Cup opener.

Ottawa Junior Senators down Dukes in RBC Cup opener

The Senators needed overtime to do it, getting the winner off the stick of Ben Evans.

Breast milk bank keeps B.C. babies healthy

One mother describes why she donates to the bank and why it’s important

Most Read