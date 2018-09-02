Woman charged after 29-year-old man fatally stabbed in Cranbrook

A man is dead after a stabbing early Saturday morning; woman charged with second-degree murder

Police continue to investigate a fatal stabbing in the 1600 block of 1A St. South early Saturday morning in Cranbrook. Trevor Crawley photo.

A 29-year-old man died from a stabbing in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 1, according to RCMP.

Emergency services personnel arrived on scene to the 1600 block of 1A St. South in Cranbrook and attempted life-saving procedures, however, the man succumbed to his injuries at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on-scene and has been charged with second degree murder. She will make an appearance at the Cranbrook Law Courts on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The identities of both the man and the woman have not been released by police.

Cranbrook RCMP General Investigation Unit continues to investigate, along with support from General Duty, Forensic Identification Service, and Southeast District Major Crime Unit.