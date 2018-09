Cranbrook RCMP have responded to their second ATV fatality this month.

On September 23, around 5pm, Cranbrook RCMP were called to a Forest Service Road off of Lakeview Drive near Jim Smith Lake for a report of a quad accident.

People in the area had found a man who had been thrown from an ATV.

Cranbrook RCMP arrived at the scene and found the man deceased.

Cranbrook RCMP, along with the BC Coroner’s service are continuing to investigate. Speed appears to be a factor in the incident.