Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Terminal Park branch of the Bank of Montreal. (Nanaimo RCMP)

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

A man wearing a Santa hat is the suspect in a bank robbery in Nanaimo today.

Nanaimo RCMP released a description of a suspect as they continue to search the Brechin Hill area following a robbery at the Terminal Park branch of the Bank of Montreal.

The incident happened at about 2:10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, according to Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

Police had set up containment in the area north of Terminal Park Plaza, the direction the suspect allegedly fled following the robbery.

O’Brien said after the suspect fled he discarded the clothing he wore while allegedly committing the robbery.

“He took an undisclosed amount of cash and did not produce a weapon,” O’Brien said. “He discarded a lot of the clothing he wore during the robbery and we have located that.”

The suspect is described as white, 5-foot-8, with a medium build and a brown-grey goatee-type beard and is estimated to be 40 to 50 years old. He was wearing a grey Crooks and Castles brand hoodie.

The branch has been closed temporarily as police conduct their investigation at the scene and patrons are asked to instead visit the Dickinson Crossing location.

