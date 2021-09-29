Man in custody after threatening Cranbrook resident with knife

A Cache Creek man is in custody in Cranbrook after an early morning altercation, RCMP report.

Cranbrook RCMP say they received a call early yesterday morning from someone who had caught a man breaking into their truck on the 2300 block of 3rd St. S. A confrontation took place and resulted in a knife being pulled on the owner of the truck.

“The caller confronted the individual who proceeded to threaten him with a knife before jumping on a bike and riding away,” said RCMP in a report. “RCMP members were on site shortly after and were directed to an alley. Officers contained the area and located the male. The suspect refused to listen to the officer’s commands until more RCMP arrived on scene. The male was then taken into custody.”

Cranbrook RCMP have Gordon Aaron McLin, a 29-year-old man from Cache Creek, in custody facing several charges including possessing a weapon dangerous to public and assault with a weapon.

Cst. Katie Forgeron says it’s a good thing no one was injured.

“We are thankful no one was injured during the confrontation with this individual. The caller was integral in directing members to where the suspect was heading which aided in the timely arrest,” Forgeron said.