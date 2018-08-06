Vernon Search and Rescue assisted with the rescue of a man who fell in Fintry Falls and sustained minor injuries. (Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society/Facebook)

Man falls 150 feet while reaching for his dropped phone at B.C. waterfall

Man fell reaching for dropped phone, but luckily sustained only minor injuries

A stroke of luck is what search and rescue crews are calling it.

Vernon Search and Rescue was called out Sunday afternoon to assist with the rescue of a man who fell at Fintry Falls.

“The subject was taking a picture with his cell phone at the top of the falls… when he dropped his phone,” the service said on Facebook.

“Reaching for it, he fell approximately 150 feet down the face of the falls and miraculously landed in the middle pool with very little injury.”

His friends and family called 911. North Westside Fire Department, Kelowna Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service, and Vernon Search and Rescue all responded and worked together to extricate him from his precarious position.

READ MORE: Search and rescue seeks building funds

“Thankfully, he was rescued and will be able to spend the rest of the long weekend with his family and friends. VSAR would like to remind everyone to always play safe, and be very careful this long weekend and beyond.”

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’
Next story
Temps to heat up this week

Just Posted

Temps to heat up this week

Environment Canada forecasting highs of mid- to late-30 degrees C this week across B.C. Interior.

Chernove earns gold, defends world title

Cranbrook cyclist on top of the podium in road race, captures silver in time trial.

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Search Warrant Results in Two Cranbrook Residents Arrested and Drugs Seized

On August 2, 2018 at approximately 9:00 PM, the Cranbrook RCMP Crime… Continue reading

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

Man falls 150 feet while reaching for his dropped phone at B.C. waterfall

Man fell reaching for dropped phone, but luckily sustained only minor injuries

New evacuation order for northwest B.C. after intense lightning storm last week

The BC Wildfire Service says most of the lightning in the province has passed for now

Donald Trump’s trade war hurting B.C. pulp mills, U.S. newspapers

Shift to digital news, not B.C. paper price, causing U.S. newsprint decline

VIDEO: B.C. radio telescope records low-frequency burst from outer space

Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment picked up fast radio burst of record-low frequency

‘We love her and need her home’: Family searches for missing B.C. woman

Shawnee Morita Inyallie, last seen three weeks ago in Hope, has spent time in Chilliwack, Agassiz

B.C. student helps design bracelet to measure poison air from wildfires

A Vancouver Island high school student, Matias Totz, part of group to win SHAD competition

At least 98 dead after quake slams Indonesian island

Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok

Trudeau met by more anti-pipeline protesters on his B.C. long weekend tour

Protesters appeared at a planned appearance with signs denouncing the Trans Mountain pipeline

Most Read