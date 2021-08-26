Man facing charges after biting police dog during altercation on Downtown Eastside

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. in a social housing complex for women and children

A 32-year-old man is facing possible charges after a Vancouver police dog was bitten while helping officers respond to a threatening situation on the Downtown Eastside

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. in a social housing complex for women and children. It’s alleged the man threatened several people and kicked at a resident’s door.

When police arrived, the suspect fled before being tracked down at a building near Keefer and Abbott streets.

The suspect allegedly resisted arrest and bit police service dog Mando, which was assisting in the arrest. With help from the injured dog, officers were able to gain control of the man and place him in handcuffs.

The suspect was bitten by the police dog and treated at hospital. Mando has minor injuries.

Because the man has not been formally charged, his identity has not been released.

