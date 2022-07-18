Lake Country RCMP Detachment (Brittany Webster)

Lake Country RCMP Detachment (Brittany Webster)

Man drowns while helping another person on Okanagan’s Wood Lake

B.C. Coroner Service attended the scene

Kelowna and Lake Country RCMP has confirmed a man drowned Saturday on Wood Lake.

Around 7:30 p.m. officers were called with report of a drowning.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man who drowned was attempting to assist another individual in the water.

Boaters in the area located the two men in distress. One was rescued with a life jacket while the other was brought to the Oyama boat launch and pronounced dead on scene.

B.C. Coroner Service attended and took conduct of the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man”, says Corp. Judith Bertrand, media relations officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP detachment. “We want to commend the people that assisted with the rescue efforts. Wearing and having easy access to life jackets made a significant difference in the outcome of this tragic event.”

The identity of the deceased was not released.

The RCMP has a number of safe boating tips to reveiw before heading out on the water.

READ MORE: Jump in, the water’s fine: Lake Country beach water quality advisory lifted

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BoatingLake Country

Previous story
‘A cure for cynicism:’ Experts explain why voting in B.C. municipal election is important
Next story
Northwest B.C. public school students report lack of well-being: Survey

Just Posted

There are two additional water leak repairs scheduled for this week - one located near Amy Woodland school. Nearby residents may experience some water service disruptions and some water discolouration once service is back up and running. Simply run your cold water tap until it runs clear. (Cranbrook Townsman photo)
Water treatment system briefly affected by power surge: City

Pictured is Key City Theatre in Cranbrook. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Key City Theatre calling on Indigenous artists for upcoming exhibit

The Edmonton Hoppers (white) against the Cranbrook Honeybees (black). Nicole Koran photos
JulyFest Soccer a huge success

City council has approved a recommendation to facilitate the subdivision of the Mount Baker RV Campground as the future land use remains up in the air.
City to subdivide former RV park as future plans remain up in the air