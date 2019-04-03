Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

Wesley Clarkson, 33, charged with alleged sexual assault involving girls under the age of 10. (New Westminster Police)

A 33-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault involving young girls in cases dating back to 2008, New Westminster police say.

Wesley Clarkson faces five counts of sex assault and five counts of touching for sexual purposes a person under the age of 16.

The alleged incidents occurred in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata between September 2008 and September 2010, according to online court records.

He’s also been convicted of similar offences in Ontario.

Officers said Wednesday more alleged victims could be out there, and are urged to contact police.

Clarkson remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.

READ MORE: Port Moody mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Just Posted

WATCH: COBS Bread opens its doors in Cranbrook

Another installment in our collection of features on local business

Silver for Erin Thom at world summer games

The Cranbrook golfer placed second at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi

Investigation, cleanup continues after fuel tanker crash

50,000 litres of fuel spilled into Salmo River

Local lawyer jumps into city council byelection

Ron Miles hopes to bring his past council experience and legal expertise to council chambers

One day, three fires in East Kootenay

Jaffrey, Fairmont, and Akisqnuk fires all in one day

WATCH: COBS Bread opens its doors in Cranbrook

Another installment in our collection of features on local business

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

‘Don’t let my pictures fool you’: B.C. Instagram star talks mental health to 200K followers

Caitlin Fladager says she felt relief after puncturing illusion of perfection & disclosing depression

Vancouver Whitecaps alert police to more allegations against former women’s coach

Coastal FC suspended coach in February after initial accusations

Most Read